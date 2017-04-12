‘New era’ in data protection as changes loom

A “new era” of data protection is being ushered in with “big” changes ahead for individuals, firms, and state bodies.
Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) Helen Dixon warned in her annual report, published yesterday, that an overhaul of EU laws was coming down the tracks in terms of greater protection of personal information.
“We are going to see a very big change and that’s really what I was referencing when I made the reference to a new era,” she told the Irish Examiner.
“At an EU level the law is being completely over-hauled and that new law in the form of the General Data Protection Regulation and in due course also a new e-privacy regulation is going to be implemented from May 2018.”
She said data will be treated with greater care.
“We are all going to be under obligation to treat the personal data that we process much more carefully in the future. We’re going to have to ensure that there is much greater transparency to users, in terms of the personal data that we collect and process.
“For public bodies, we will have to appoint on a mandatory basis by law a data protection officer.”
However, the new law does not just demand greater accountability on the part of the companies and state bodies, it gives individuals more rights.
“For the individual, the intention of this new law is that it puts all of us much more in control because arguably we are not in control at the moment because we are not entirely clear all the time who’s collecting what on us.
“A lot of organisations have pro forma privacy policies that are extremely difficult to decipher, they’re not concise and intelligible to the user. We don’t see in plain English exactly what a company is collecting on us and what third parties they’re sharing it with.”
In the report, the DPC outlined emerging issues in the field of data protection.
“It’s clear that power in terms of internet tracking and driving profit from interest-based ads lies largely in the hands of a few big platforms and that questions need to be asked and answered as to whether consumers are being left between a rock and a hard place with too little choice (and therefore subject to a type of ‘forced consent’) given that media outlets are all signed up to those same ad exchanges.”
The report also detailed the number of queries it received as well as breaches reported. In 2016, the DPC dealt with 15,335 queries by email, 16,744 by phone and 1,150 queries by post. Some 2,224 valid data security breaches were recorded.
Unsolicited marketing email
