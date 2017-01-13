Home»Today's Stories

Mushrooms led to ‘whiplash-like eruptions’

Friday, January 13, 2017
Gordon Deegan

A 53-year-old woman has been left counting the cost of eating shiitake mushrooms at an Asian restaurant here.

University College Hospital Galway medics have reported the first case of shiitake mushroom-induced flagellate dermatitis in Ireland.

This follows medics at University College Hospital Galway reporting the first case of shiitake mushroom- induced flagellate dermatitis in Ireland. The woman presented to the hospital’s dermatology outpatient clinic with itchy skin widespread and long red rashes across her back and legs.

Medics carried out routine tests and they all tested normal and didn’t provide any clue to the baffled doctors as to how the rash got there.

In a report in the new edition of the Irish Medical Journal outlining the case, the medics state on detailed questioning from them, the woman reported eating shiitake mushrooms at an Asian restaurant two days prior to the onset of the rash.

READ NEXT Man spat hash brown into assault victim’s face

The doctors then made their diagnosis of shiitake mushroom-induced flagellate dermatitis based “on the classical pattern of whiplash-like eruptions” on the woman’s skin and the history of eating shiitake mushrooms.

Those who contract the shiitake mushroom-induced flagellate dermatitis have normally eaten undercooked or raw shiitake mushrooms.

The rash remained on the woman’s body for four weeks eventually disappearing without any scarring after topical steroid therapy and going on a five-day course of a steroid, Prednisolone.

Shiitake is the second most commonly consumed mushroom worldwide. It is used in Asian medicine for its anti-carcinogenic and antihypertensive properties.

Also, extracts of these mushrooms are used in over-the-counter dietary supplements designed to improve the immune system.

According to the Irish Medical Journal report, the first case of shiitake mushroom-induced flagellate dermatitis was described in Japan in 1977 and it is now being reported in the Western world.

The medics state: “Shiitake flagellate dermatitis is a rare entity in the Western world but the popularity of Asian cuisine is increasing and the online sales of health food supplements is soaring.

“We are going to see more cases of shiitake flagellate dermatitis,” they said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man, 82, must keep away from former ‘paramour’, 73

‘Mushroom-type fungus’ found multiple times in ambulance

Couple pleas to come home as legal nightmare drags on

Teen dies after row with brother watching rugby


Breaking Stories

Last remaining homeless person leaves Apollo house

Billing at Irish Water costs €25 million a year

Man and woman shot in legs in Belfast

Man suing stepmother for Lotto share denies he only signed ticket 3 days after draw

Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 