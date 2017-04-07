Munster Rugby loses advertising sign row

Munster Rugby might be flying high in Europe, but they have suffered a rare defeat at Thomond Park — to a group of local residents.

An Bord Pleanála has ruled in favour of Mayorstone Coolraine Residents’ Association, in a row over controversial proposals to erect two large advertising billboards on the wall of the stadium’s south terrace.

The residents successfully appealed a decision of Limerick City and County Council to grant the owners of Thomond Park planning permission for the illuminated commercial hoardings.

The association, which represents 100 people living near the stadium, said the proposed billboards did not accord with the requirements of the Limerick City Development Plan, given that the site is in a residential area.

“The introduction of commercial advertising to the area will undermine the quality of the lives of the residents, the desirability and value of homes, and will be of no benefit to sport, visitors, or the city,” the association said.

The residents said the signage was located above a bus stop and would be a distraction to motorists, with consequent road-safety concerns. They said the council also had similar concerns, because it limited planning permission for the billboards to three years.

The group said the illuminated billboards would also be intrusive and would attract antisocial behaviour.

Thomond Park Stadium said only four houses in the Mayorstone estate face directly onto the road, at the proposed location of the billboards, and they are more than 100 feet from the site.

The company said: “The proposed advertising displays are for primarily commercial purposes and also for promoting matches and events at the stadium. Such advertisements are commonplace at modern stadia, including the Gaelic Grounds.”

In its ruling, An Bord Pleanála said advertising structures are not permitted within areas that have “sports ground” zoning, under the Limerick City Development Plan.

The planning appeals board said the billboards would be visually obtrusive and would represent an unnecessary development that would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area and properties in the vicinity.

The board said granting permission could also set a precedent for similar undesirable developments.

Munster Rugby had claimed that the proposed signage wouldn’t bring in huge amounts of revenue, but would have helped to fund its community programme.