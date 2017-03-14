Home»Today's Stories

Motorist with 373 convictions jailed and banned from driving for 25 years

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Liam Heylin

A motorist with 373 convictions under the Road Traffic Act was brought before Cork District Court yesterday for driving two different cars without insurance in one week.

Anthony O’Sullivan, aged 30, of 17 Araglen Court, Deanrock, Togher, Cork, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving without insurance.

“Not only is there this record of convictions but on this occasion he turned away from a checkpoint,” said Judge Olann Kelleher. “Then he was stopped again a week later. He has no regard for the law.”

He imposed an overall jail term of six months and disqualified O’Sullivan from driving for 25 years.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said that, on October 19, 2016, O’Sullivan drove a green Fiat Punto towards a Garda checkpoint before turning away. He was followed and caught. The car was seized and impounded.

A week later on October 25, the accused was stopped driving another car elsewhere in Cork City. Once again he had no tax, insurance, or licence.

Insp Kennelly said the accused had a total of 432 previous convictions, of which 373 were under the Road Traffic Act.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said the defendant developed an addiction to prescription tablets from the age of 12. He said the defendant’s parents were very unhappy about how this problem developed in the first place.

He said the accused went on to have a heroin addiction and got into a cycle of offending.

Mr Kelleher said O’Sullivan had detoxed with the assistance of his doctor and was now trying to turn his life around.

