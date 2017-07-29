Motorcyclist dies in collision with van

A motorcyclist, believed to be in his early 40s, was killed when his motorbike was in collision with a van in North Cork yesterday.

The victim, understood to be from the Mitchelstown area, was fatally injured when his Yamaha motorbike was in collision with a Hyundai van near Rathcormac, on the old Cork to Fermoy road, at around 7.45am.

The accident occurred at an area known locally as Dr Barry’s Bridge.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and tended to the motorcyclist but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the van was not physically hurt but was said to have been severely traumatised by the incident. He was treated at the scene for shock.

Gardaí closed off the road to facilitate a full technical examination of the scene by forensic crash investigators.

Gardaí at Fermoy have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100.

Yesterday’s death is the second fatality on Co Cork roads this week.

A male pedestrian aged in his 40s was killed on Monday when he was struck by a lorry on Coburg St, close to its junction with Bridge St in Cork City centre just before 11am.