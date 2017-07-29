Home»Today's Stories

Motorcyclist dies in collision with van

Saturday, July 29, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

A motorcyclist, believed to be in his early 40s, was killed when his motorbike was in collision with a van in North Cork yesterday.

Gardaí conduct an examination of the scene near Rathcormac where a motorcyclist lost his life yesterday morning. Picture: John Delea

The victim, understood to be from the Mitchelstown area, was fatally injured when his Yamaha motorbike was in collision with a Hyundai van near Rathcormac, on the old Cork to Fermoy road, at around 7.45am.

The accident occurred at an area known locally as Dr Barry’s Bridge.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and tended to the motorcyclist but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the van was not physically hurt but was said to have been severely traumatised by the incident. He was treated at the scene for shock.

Gardaí closed off the road to facilitate a full technical examination of the scene by forensic crash investigators.

Gardaí at Fermoy have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100.

Yesterday’s death is the second fatality on Co Cork roads this week.

A male pedestrian aged in his 40s was killed on Monday when he was struck by a lorry on Coburg St, close to its junction with Bridge St in Cork City centre just before 11am.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS road, collision, death, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Charity wrongly paid over €84,000 to CEO’s parents

Drink-driver went to help friend in need

Campaigners claim risk zone around planned incinerator chimney stack underestimated

Adult children living at home doubles in ‘accommodation time bomb’


Breaking Stories

Eight-year-old boy seriously injured in Dublin road accident

Policing Authority criticises Garda handling of financial irregularities at Templemore

’Jobstown’ review will include evidence given by gardai at trial: Policing Authority

Tearful brothers repeatedly raped by uncle tell him: "You’ll answer to God"

Lifestyle

Online dating through the world of Irish dance

Ask Audrey: The definition of a style icon in Limerick is someone who only owns two tracksuits

Keeping fit is good for the mind as well as the body

The night sky is a long way from Tipperary

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 6
    • 13
    • 24
    • 37
    • 40
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 