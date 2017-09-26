Minister calls on gyms to play a role as 72,000 fake steroids seized

Health Minister Simon Harris has called on gyms to work with state authorities to combat the rise in the use of dangerous fake and illegal anabolic steroids.

He said raising awareness about the risks posed by taking such steroids — often involving injecting them – was a “job of work” for gyms, as well as society at large.

The call follows the seizure last week of more than 200,000 units of illegal prescription medicines, including 72,000 steroid units.

The seizure was part of a week-long global initiative, Operation Pangea, co-ordinated by Interpol and conducted here by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), gardaí and Revenue.

The haul, worth in the region of €850,000, compared to just 60,000 units seized during the same week-long operation last year.

Questioned about the rise in fake steroid use, Mr Harris said: “When you buy something online in terms of medication from another jurisdiction that is often illegal there is an irony in terms of saying you are trying to get fit and healthy and actually putting something in your body you have no idea what it is.”

Speaking at the display of the seized items, the minister said awareness played a key role in educating people, particularly young people, about the dangers of buying such medicines online.

“The importance of getting fit, staying fit, and staying healthy and training being done in a safe way, a legal way, that’s a job of work for our gyms to do.”

He said it would be “very helpful” if gyms worked with the HPRA and gardaí on addressing the risks of illicit steroid use in gyms.

The haul seized during Operation Pangea in Ireland also included:

76,000 units of sedatives

23,000 erectile dysfunction medication units

2,600 units of antibiotics

2,500 analgesic units

2,300 slimming units

1,600 cognitive units

There were two arrests in last week’s operation, which involved a total of 20 search warrants.

Some 38 websites were investigated and forced either to close (two of them) or cease selling into Ireland.

Eight social media pages and 18 advertisements on online auction sites were also taken down during the operation.

Mr Harris accepted that the cost of prescription medication in Ireland may be leading to some people to seek cheaper options online but he stressed that these products were often illegal and that the buyer was “putting their own life” and even that of a loved one at risk by taking these products.

Dr Lorraine Nolan, chief executive of the HPRA, said they were seeing a general increase in products seized and said the risks of fake steroids included mood swings, and, in more serious cases, organ damage, including to the heart.

She pointed out that Ireland was one of the original eight countries taking part in Operation Pangea.

“There are a number of factors at play here resulting in a threefold annual increase namely enhancing our intelligence-led enforcement activities and building successfully on our deep, year-round collaboration with our partner agencies,” she said.

“Fundamentally, the illicit supply and sale of illegal medicines to the general public carries serious health risks for people.”

Last March, the HPRA, gardaí and Customs seized some €2m worth of medicines in Donegal, items of which were also put on display yesterday.