Man tried to bribe garda after drink-driving arrest

A man has pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to bribe a serving garda by offering him €7,000, after he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Eoin McDonnell, aged 20, with an address of Thomond Mills, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, appeared before Limerick District Court yesterday.

He admitted two counts of attempting to bribe Garda Alan Griffin, stationed at Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick.

Giving evidence, Sergeant Mike Reidy said McDonnell “was arrested on January 29, 2016, on suspicion of drink driving”.

After Mr McDonnell was “processed at Henry Street Garda Station” in the early hours of January 30, “he approached the prosecuting garda and offered him the sum of €2,000 for the non-dischargement of the prosecution of the matter”.

“The following day, [Garda Griffin] was off-duty at Collins bar and restaurant [in Limerick], and the defendant happened to be there, as well, by chance,” said Sgt Reidy. “The defendant approached the garda and offered him €5,000, reiterating his intention for the garda not to proceed.”

Mr McDonnell “made no comment” after he was arrested and interviewed about the alleged bribes.

His solicitor, Sarah Ryan, told the court he had “no previous convictions”.

Ms Ryan admitted that it was “an extremely stupid thing to do”.

“It was amateurish,” she told the court yesterday.

She said McDonnell had offered money to Garda Griffin “to make it go away.”

Ms Ryan said the bribe of €5,000, on January 31, was as a result of “a chance encounter” with the garda.

She told the court: “[Mr McDonnell] didn’t have money available... H wasn’t going to pay; it was ridiculous”.

“He was arrogant and stupid. It was never going to work. There was no reality to what Mr McDonnell was saying.”

“It was an act of absolute stupidity.”

Judge Marian O’Leary remanded McDonnell on continuing bail for the hearing of a statement of his financial means, ahead of sentencing on March 15.