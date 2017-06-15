Home»Today's Stories

Man jailed for stealing €50 from child’s money box

Thursday, June 15, 2017
Gordon Deegan

A judge yesterday accused radio talk show hosts of whipping up public opinion about courts not dealing with repeat burglary offenders.

Ennis District Court
Ennis District Court

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan made his comment when jailing a burglar who stole a six-year-old girl’s money box from her home. It contained her €50 in savings.

On February 20, serial thief, John Brennan, aged 46, of Pella Rd, Kilrush, entered a home at O’Gorman Street, in the west Clare town, and went through the house, before making away with the child’s money box.

Insp Tom Kennedy told the court that the front door of the home was unlocked and that no-one was at home.

Insp Kennedy said that Brennan has 45 previous convictions, “and many of those are for theft and six for burglary offences, similar to what is before the court today”. He said Brennan was previously before the court in March, for four theft offences, and the last burglary offence was July 12, 2016, at Kilrush District Court. Then, he received six months in jail.

In 2014, Judge Durcan also jailed Brennan for six months, for breaking into a funeral home and for handling five bottles of altar wine stolen from the local church.

The judge said that Brennan’s latest offence “is not only a crime against property, but a crime against childhood”.

In sentencing, Judge Durcan said that “the court has to bear in mind that there is a constant outcry by the people who man the media in this country, and who man the talk shows, and who whip up public opinion on a daily basis that the courts aren’t doing enough in relation to matters of this nature”. He said that “the courts don’t respond to the people in the media who whip up public opinion, but the legislature does”.

Judge Durcan jailed him for six months, backdating it to when he was brought into custody, on April 25.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, clare

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí to be quizzed after whistleblower quits key role

Woman survives lodging 19 needles into her own chest

Carlsberg was top tackler of ad rules in Euros

Cork Film Festival back on sound financial footing one year on from emergency bailout


Breaking Stories

14-year-old boy seriously injured after his bicycle collided with 4x4 in Kildare

Man arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of Paul Gallagher

'Every time I close my eyes I can see him' : Aunt of hit and run victim describes finding her injured nephew

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Lifestyle

Dear Dad: Irish sons write letters to the 'auld fella' for Father's Day

GAMETECH: Greene is no longer an unknown

The hard work of making acting fun

Making Cents: Never too early to make children savvy savers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

    • 7
    • 10
    • 20
    • 22
    • 40
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 