Man blames foot infection for driving while drunk

A bad foot infection was blamed by a motorist for why he was drink-driving, despite multiple convictions for drink driving, having no insurance, and a 10-year driving ban.

Judge Aingeal Ní Chondúin imposed a four-month jail term on him yesterday at Cork District Court.

Insp Brian O’Donovan said the accused was stopped and arrested in the early hours of November 19, 2016.

At the time of this offence, there was a 10-year disqualification against him for driving and a suspended jail term hanging over him.

Dally Monanga, aged 40, of 11 Adare Mews, Douglas, Cork, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and having no insurance. Garda Kieran Crowley stopped the accused at the old Carrigaline Rd. He was later found to have a concentration of 43mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said: “He was working in a hotel at the time. He had a very bad foot infection. He had difficulty walking. On the night of this incident, he was cleaning up in the hotel and he tasted some cocktails. He had taken his car to work because of the foot infection.”

Thedefendant has been in Ireland for nine years.

Judge Ní Chondúin said: “He is out behind a wheel of a car when the rest of us are out there.”