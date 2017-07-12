Home»Today's Stories

Man accused of bid to rob wheelchair-bound woman

Wednesday, July 12, 2017
By Liam Heylin

A wheelchair-bound woman in her 80s was the victim of an attempted street robbery it Cork city, it was claimed yesterday at Cork District Court.

Detective Garda Aoife Hayes arrested Stephen McNamara, of Glenamoy Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, and brought him before the court. There was a dispute about whether or not the accused was welcome to continue residing at that address.

Det Garda Hayes said the alleged incident occurred shortly before 5pm at Henry Street, Cork, on April 29.

It was alleged that Stephen McNamara approached the elderly lady in the wheelchair and began shouting at her to drop her handbag.

“While pulling it from her he pulled it so hard the strap broke.

“While making good his escape he dropped the handbag and failed to get any property,” Det Garda Hayes said.

McNamara, 42, applied to be released on bail yesterday.

Insp John Deasy said the prosecution was opposed to bail being granted.

Det Garda Hayes

expressed concern that the accused would not turn up in court if granted bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the bail application and remanded the accused in custody until Friday.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, asked for permission to renew the application on Friday as he anticipated that an address would be available for McNamara, evidence of which could be put before the court.

Judge Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until July 14.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Cork District Court

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Milestone’ agreement to clean up steel plant dump

‘Difficult’ to meet benefit increase expectations

University audits touted over lack of clarity

Game on: €25m boost for Cork with opening of Páirc Uí Chaoimh


Breaking Stories

Gardaí to have officer assigned to every street in Dublin by New Year

Martin McGuinness' son calls for end to 'display of hate' as effigy of his father appears on bonfire

Head of RTÉ insists TV licence fee should be €15 higher

Latest: Tusla manager accepts buck stops with him over handling of errors in false sex abuse allegations

Lifestyle

Lily Collins' new film is facing up to reality of anorexia

Dove breastfeeding ad leads to a feeding frenzy

Making Cents: Bin charge changes could see return of reusable nappies

Everything you need to know before Game of Thrones is back on our screens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 08, 2017

    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 45
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 