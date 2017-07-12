Man accused of bid to rob wheelchair-bound woman

A wheelchair-bound woman in her 80s was the victim of an attempted street robbery it Cork city, it was claimed yesterday at Cork District Court.

Detective Garda Aoife Hayes arrested Stephen McNamara, of Glenamoy Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, and brought him before the court. There was a dispute about whether or not the accused was welcome to continue residing at that address.

Det Garda Hayes said the alleged incident occurred shortly before 5pm at Henry Street, Cork, on April 29.

It was alleged that Stephen McNamara approached the elderly lady in the wheelchair and began shouting at her to drop her handbag.

“While pulling it from her he pulled it so hard the strap broke.

“While making good his escape he dropped the handbag and failed to get any property,” Det Garda Hayes said.

McNamara, 42, applied to be released on bail yesterday.

Insp John Deasy said the prosecution was opposed to bail being granted.

Det Garda Hayes

expressed concern that the accused would not turn up in court if granted bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the bail application and remanded the accused in custody until Friday.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, asked for permission to renew the application on Friday as he anticipated that an address would be available for McNamara, evidence of which could be put before the court.

Judge Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until July 14.