Man, 103, has careless driving case struck out

A judge has struck out the case of a man charged with careless driving, after hearing the 103-year-old who struck a pedestrian was never in court before.

Jack Hannigan was involved in the traffic accident at Main St in Stranorlar, Co Donegal, on July 10 last year.

It was his first road accident in decades of driving.

A rather surprised Judge Paul Kelly asked Mr Hannigan’s solicitor, Phyllis McCrory, if he was correct in thinking that her client was almost 104 years old.

He had never appeared in court before, she said.

Ms McCrory said her client was now “no longer behind the wheel”.

Letterkenny District Court was told Mr Hannigan, of Main St, Stranorlar, was charged with careless driving.

A female pedestrian was injured in the incident outside Stranorlar Church.

Ms McCrory asked Judge Kelly if, considering Mr Hannigan’s exemplary driving record, he would consider allowing the matter to be dealt with in the civil court.

“He has driven all his life, day and night and he has no convictions at all,” she said.

“The insurance company is now dealing with the matter.”

She pleaded for the matter to be struck out.

Judge Paul Kelly said considering Mr Hannigan had not come before the court “in more than 100 years”, he would strike the case out.