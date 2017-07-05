Home»Today's Stories

Mahon Point unveils special needs facility

Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Joe Leogue

A Cork shopping centre has unveiled its new facility for people with special needs.

Mahon Point has developed a changing area for older children and young adults who have special needs or disabilities. It is within the existing baby-changing facilities on the ground floor of the centre.

A spokesperson for Mahon Point said the centre installed the facility following media coverage of the difficulties faced by people with special needs.

“The lack of adult changing facilities in public buildings is a concern that carers of special-need adults had aired in the media,” the spokesperson said.

“Here in Mahon Point, we acknowledged this concern and put together a facility to cater for this requirement. We always take a proactive approach to make our centre as inclusive as possible for every visitor.

“The initiative has been well-received, with very positive feedback from the public.”

The facility has been welcomed on social media.

“Let’s hope some other shopping centres and businesses take note,” Bright S.P.O.T.s Speech, Language, and Occupational Therapy Services posted on Facebook.

Last November, the centre was one of nine premises across the country to be awarded top marks in the inaugural Sudocrem ‘Baby Changing Room Awards’.

