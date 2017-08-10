Luxury superyacht Lady Christine berthed in Cork could be yours - for €53m

At $1m a metre, luxury superyacht Lady Christine has been drawing plenty of attention while it has been berthed in Cork City in recent days.

It would take the average annual earnings of a small town — or more than three of tonight’s €17m Euromillions jackpots — just to buy the Lady Christine. And even Usain Bolt would work up a bit of a sweat sprinting the 62m length of the vessel.

Lady Christine arrived on Leeside from the south of England at lunchtime Tuesday and has been berthed at the Port of Cork’s city marina. It is scheduled to take to the seas again this morning, although possibly only as far as nearby Kinsale.

With a cool $62m price tag (€53m), it was put on the market earlier this summer.

It is uncertain whether prospective Irish buyers can still get a chance to buy, as it is no longer listed on superyacht brokers Y.CO’s website. The firm’s Monaco offices would not comment yesterday on whether she is still for sale, already sold, or withdrawn from the market.

Lady Christine was named after the wife of Scottish-born Irvine Laidlaw, who had it built in 2010 by the Dutch firm Feadship.

It can accommodate 10 guests, catered for by a crew of up to 20, and the onboard facilities include a cinema, saloon, piano bar, and retractable terraces. The owner’s apartment is split over two deck levels, and features his and hers studies and a gym to work up an appetite for meals in the formal dining room for 12.

The Lady Christine had been available for charters for some months earlier this year, but it is not believed that it is in Irish waters on a charter. It might also have been on trial by a potential buyer, as Cork harbour

was also recently used by someone interested in purchasing a similar luxury yacht which had been on the market.

Flying under a Cayman Islands flag, it is one of a handful of luxury motor yachts to have had use of the Port of Cork facility so far this year, which is just a short stroll from the city centre.

“We’ve been involved with the EU’s Cool Route which promotes the use of Cork and other parts of the west coast for cruising business. Our city marina facilities, with power, water, and security are a big attraction,” said a Port of Cork spokesperson.

Charges for a yacht of this size, or any vessel more than 22m long, are just €60 per night. Small change, perhaps, to those who can afford such luxury.