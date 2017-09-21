Lonely Planet: Ireland is ultimate ‘storybook location’

Ireland has been named as one of the world’s ultimate storybook locations by the Lonely Planet.

It was once known as the Land of Saints and Scholars so it’s not surprising it made it into a list of top literary locations by the travel bible.

It was named as one of the top 10 places that bring children’s literature to life, alongside Wales which is known as the birthplace of King Arthur, and the Caribbean as the golden-sanded setting for Treasure Island.

The Lonely Planet gives Ireland the nod as a literary treasure trove for its link to fairies of all kinds.

It named “Finding Fairies on the Emerald Isle” among the list of travel adventures for book-loving kids.

“Ireland may be gorgeously green, but kids will get more from the Emerald Isle if they think there are fairies in the undergrowth,” said Lonely Planet.

And it referenced the 21st-century fairies using “buzz batons and bio bombs” from Eoin Colfer’s bestseller Artemis Fowl which is credited which making “fairy stories edgy”.

The Lonely Planet added: “The eponymous hero’s grand, neglected Fowl Manor could be any of a dozen country houses dotted around the Irish countryside.”

Crom Castle, Russborough House or Clonalis House — namechecked as “home to bonafide descendants of the last kings of Ireland” — were also recommended for fairy hunters.

Lonely Planet recommends Norman Island in the British Virgin Islands and Isla del Coco off Costa Rica as the frontrunners for the inspiration behind Treasure Island.

Jungle Book fans are directed to find the real-life Mowgli in the Indian Jungle.

“Ranthambhore National Park in Rajasthan is the ideal stand-in for the steamy forests where Mowgli and Baloo gambolled,” said the travel site.

For kids who are fans of Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile, an African safari is on the list.