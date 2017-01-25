Kerry features strongly in TripAdvisor awards

Killarney Park Hotel finished first in the luxury hotel category, while Pax Guest House in Dingle topped Ireland’s B&B list, as well as placing 15th in Europe.

Another big winner is Castlewood House in Dingle. It placed 12th in the world, 10th in Europe, and was number one in Ireland in the bargain category. Castlewood was also first in Ireland for small hotels and 13th in Europe, while it is also tops for romance and runner-up for best service.

Brian and Helen Heaton opened the boutique style hotel that overlooks Dingle Bay in 2005, and most of their staff have been with them since.

The Aria Hotel Budapest in Hungary is the world’s top hotel in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards. The boutique hotel’s design is inspired by music, with each of the four wings dedicated to a different genre: classical, opera, contemporary, and jazz.

“We are delighted to be winners again the TripAdvisor Awards,” said Ms Heaton. “We won Best Hotel in Ireland in 2012 and Best Bargain Hotel in the world back in 2014, which, of course, was a huge win for us. We just love what we do here at Castlewood. It’s our whole life really and, when our guests enjoy their stay, we are just thrilled.”

However, it is Harvey’s Point in Donegal that has been named Ireland’s number one hotel by TripAdvisor for the fifth year in a row. Set among the Bluestack Mountains on the edge of Lough Eske, Harvey’s Point also took the top spot in the best service category and second place for romance.

Co-owner and director of Harvey’s Point, Deirdre McGlone, said the award belonged to their dedicated team, who each played a part in the hotel’s success story: “We are immensely proud of this great achievement which encourages us to raise the bar even higher in delivering the highest possible standards of hotel-keeping and hospitality.”

Now in their 15th year, the highly-anticipated awards spotlight the world’s most outstanding properties.

“Unlike other hospitality awards, these are based on feedback from actual guests over the past year, which is what makes them so prized within the industry,” said TripAdvisor spokesperson, Hayley Coleman.

The best hotel in the family category: Cavallino Bianco Family Spa Grand Hotel, Ortisei, Italy.

Hayfield Manor in Cork was listed among the top five hotels in Ireland and is Cork’s number one hotel on TripAdvisor.

Hotel proprietor, Joe Scally, said the positive feedback from guests allows other travellers to decide how to spend their precious time: “Our exceptional team of hospitality professionals endeavour to exceed every guest’s expectation and our mantra as a team is to provide a service which is beyond the best.”

The Aria Hotel Budapest, Hungary, is the world’s top hotel for 2017. The luxury boutique hotel’s design is inspired by music, with each of the four wings dedicated to a different genre: classical, opera, contemporary and jazz.

Meanwhile, research published by Tourism Ireland shows that Brexit will sway the holiday choice of almost one in five (18%) British people this year, with 17% postponing a trip abroad.

Nyara Springs, La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica, won the best hotel in the luxury category.

TripAdvisor’s top 10 Irish hotels are:

1. Harvey’s Point, Co Donegal.

2. Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo.

3. The Merrion Hotel, Dublin.

4. The Killarney Park Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry.

5. Hayfield Manor Hotel, Cork.

6. Castle Durrow, Durrow, Co Laois.

7. The Brehon, Killarney, Co Kerry.

8. The Dunloe, Beaufort, Killarney.

9. The River Lee, Cork.

10. Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey, Co Donegal.