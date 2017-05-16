Home»Today's Stories

Katherine Zappone seeks excavation of entire Tuam home site

Tuesday, May 16, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Cabinet ministers will be told today to make a decision “quickly” on the potential excavation of the entire Tuam mother and baby home in order to identify the people buried at the site.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone will issue the call as she outlines plans for a Government group to begin appointing technical experts to oversee the work.

Earlier this year, the Government confirmed the presence of the bones of hundreds of babies and children at a former septic tank on the grounds of the Tuam site.

Ms Zappone is expected to say that specific decisions on the appointment of technical experts must now be taken “quickly” to have the best chance of identifying remains and assisting relatives of the people involved.

The Irish Examiner understands the minister will tell Cabinet colleagues these measures will include site excavation options; best international practice for identifying the remains; and technical work on how to protect human remains on the site during excavation.

While no decision on excavations on other homes has been made, it is expected the Tuam work will be extended to other locations.

