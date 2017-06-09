Justice For Magdalenes Research group voices redress concern

The Justice For Magdalenes Research (JFMR) group has written to the Ombudsman expressing its long-held concerns over the Magdalene redress scheme.
Ombudsman Peter Tyndall notified the Department of Justice of its intention to launch an investigation into the scheme last December.
In February, JFMR sent a 14-page letter to the office of the Ombudsman outlining eight separate areas where it claimed the scheme was not being administered fairly by the department, including:
The department has at all times claimed it is administering the scheme in line with recommendations.
The Ombudsman will examine whether the application process operated in a clear, open, fair and consistent manner; whether the department relied on irrelevant and/or incomplete information when deciding on a person’s eligibility under the scheme, and the various practices of the department in sourcing, gathering and evaluating information on the institutions covered by the scheme.
The Ombudsman has received 30 complaints from applicants to the redress scheme and, following its intervention, the department reversed its decision to refuse redress in four cases.
