Judge refuses to release €2k for Disneyland trip

A judge is refusing to approve the release of €2,000 from a €10,000 compensation payment to send a six-year-old boy and his six siblings on a holiday to Disneyland.

Judge Patrick Durcan refused to sanction the release of the funds at Ennis District Court for John McDonagh Jnr and his siblings to travel to see Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters.

In the case, Judge Durcan approved a €10,000 compensation payment to six-year-old, John McDonagh Jnr of Droim Chaoin, Bishop O’Donnell Rd, Galway.

The boy through his mother, Margaret McDonagh, was suing Niall Seery of Davitt Terrace, Cloughleigh, Ennis as a result of Mr Seery knocking John Jnr off his go-kart on August 7, 2015.

John Jnr was four at the time of the accident. Counsel for the McDonaghs, Rebecca May Treacy told the court John “fell from the go-kart upon being hit by the vehicle”.

He was brought to Ennis Hospital and transferred to the A&E at University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries.

Approving the €10,000 award, Judge Durcan told Ms Treacy: “I think you have done very well.”

The €10,000 is to be held on trust until John Jnr turns 18. However, Ms Treacy said that Mrs McDonagh wanted to apply for the release of €2,000 of the €10,000 as she wanted to bring John Jnr, herself and his six siblings to Disneyland.