Jonathan Rhys Meyers fails to show for grandmother’s funeral Mass

The grandmother of Golden Globe winning actor, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, was remembered at her requiem Mass over the weekend as a special lady who was so loved that 24 people crowded around her bed as she took her last breath in hospital.

Mother-of-four, Marie O’Keeffe, of Mulgrave Road in Cork City passed away on Wednesday at Cork University Hospital following a short illness.

Her son, John, is the father of Rhys Meyers.

Rhys Meyers, 39, who recently became a first-time father when his fiancee Mara Lane gave birth to a son Wolf, was not present at the Mass.

John O’Keeffe told mourners at the Church of St Mary and St Anne in Cork that his late mother was a strong, kind woman who lived for her family.

“She always had strength and was the most loving woman you could ever find. She had so many friends and no one ever said a bad word about her. She is a huge loss to all of us and I am sure Dad and Betty are waiting for her.”

The mourners heard Marie was well known for her baking. Visitors to her house were immediately presented with a freshly cooked slice of apple tart or queen cake. Her home was always a place of warmth —no one entered without being offered a “cuppa.”

The gifts included symbol’s of Marie’s life including knitting needles and wool.

The congregation was told that Marie knitted jumpers for every member of her extended family and was best known for her exquisite Aran jumpers.

Fr John Heinhold said Mrs O’Keeffe left her southside home and moved to the northside when she met the love of her life, her late husband Joe. He said she lived “a ladylike” life and was never happier then when surrounded by her family.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers was said to have been close to his grandmother who was a formative influence in the life of all her children and grandchildren.

He brought his American fiancee, Mara, to visit his grandmother two years ago.

Mara posted pictures on Instagram after the meeting, praising her fiance’s lovely grandmother.

Bye gentle, kind, sweet Grandma. x A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Feb 3, 2015 at 3:16am PST

A photo posted by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Feb 3, 2015 at 2:27am PST