Irish tourist shot in Mexico asked for directions

A 27-year-old Irish tourist has been shot dead in Mexico after looking for directions at a petrol station.

The man, originally from Louth, was murdered in the Lazaro Cardenas region in the State of Michoacán on Tuesday.

According to local media reports, the man was travelling with his American partner in a white Ford pick-up truck and had stopped at a petrol station in La Garzas de La Mira to look for directions to a beach.

At least two men, armed with pistols, approached the couple and attempted to rob the woman of her bag.

The Irishman is believed to have moved to defend the woman but was shot repeatedly in the process.

He was then dragged from the vehicle, while his attackers stole the truck and fled the scene.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man is believed to have lived for a number of hours after being shot.

The woman is understood to be 28 years old and from Tucson, Arizona.

She told investigating authorities that she met the deceased on social media and had been dating him for three months.

The victim is understood to have been travelling on an Irish passport but using a UK driving licence.

Michoacán attorney general José Martín Godoy Castro told reporters that the victim’s partner had already provided assistance to the investigation.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has also been notified of the death and is providing consular assistance.

Michoacán is noted as a very dangerous region in Mexico, while the port city of Lazaro Cardenas is a hub for numerous Mexican drug cartels, namely the Knights Templar cartel and the Jalisco New Generation cartel.