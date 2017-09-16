Home»Today's Stories

Ireland ‘will block next phase of Brexit talks’ over border

Saturday, September 16, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political CorrespondentBy Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

The Government is set to block Britain’s attempts to progress Brexit negotiations because of its failure to address concerns about the border with the North.

The Taoiseach and the Foreign Affairs Minister have warned Britain that negotiations on Brexit, including around a new border with the north, are “not close” to where they need to be to meet the October deadline to progress to the next phase of negotiations.

Speaking at the Fine Gael pre-Dáil meeting in Tipperary, Leo Varadkar sent out a strong message to London that Ireland will block its progression to the next phase of Brexit negotiations.

EU leaders agree “sufficient progress” must be made on three issues, including the new Irish border, before talks move to phase two.

“The guidelines that we set out as European heads of government was that we want to see special progress, not just on issues relating to Ireland where there has been quite a lot of progress, but also on the financial settlement and citizens rights and as of now enough progress hasn’t been made for us to go onto the next phase of talks.”

Elsewhere, the Taoiseach criticised the Garda Representatives Association for rejecting “specific findings” of the false alcohol breath tests investigation. The association has denied frontline gardaí were responsible for the fake tests. Mr Varadkar said he was “disappointed” with their response.

“There is evidence in the O’Sullivan report to back up the view that gardaí did falsify the number of tests.”

Asked if he is in favour of disciplining individual gardaí who filed false breath tests, Mr Varadkar added: “I do believe there should be individual accountability for anyone who was involved in falsifying breath tests, and not just at the level of individual rank and file gardaí.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Leo Varadkar set to block next stage of Brexit talks

UK revenue may need 5,000 extra staff to cope with Brexit

May in double bind in bid to negotiate politics of Brexit

Juncker insists wind is back in Europe's sails after 'sad and tragic' Brexit

More in this Section

Irish tax rate blow as Europe demands ‘level playing field’

LISTEN: Victim says media needs review of how it discusses rape

Woman found dead had been beaten, strangled

Woman died after blunt force trauma to the head


Breaking Stories

Three arrested after Cavan pub burglary

Taxi fares to go up as National Transport Authority green lights hikes

UK lecturer sentenced in absence over indecent images of children after going on run to Dublin

Baby girl seriously hurt in Westmeath crash

Lifestyle

There’s a gin renaissance all right, but is it a tonic?

Gig Review: Lisa Hannigan, Cork Opera House

Understanding Kinesiology: One of Ireland’s growing complementary therapies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 20
    • 32
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 