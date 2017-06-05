Home»Today's Stories

Ireland to roll out EU online hate speech plans

Monday, June 05, 2017
Ireland will have to implement extensive EU plans to combat online videos that promote hate speech and terrorism. This is despite Ireland opposing the hardened proposals.

The measures come as British prime minister, Theresa May, accused internet giants of allowing terrorist ideologies “safe space to breed” and called for new international agreements to regulate the area.

The draft directive, adopted by the European Commission, still has to be agreed by the European Parliament, before it becomes law.

Under the directive, online video services, such as Google (which owns YouTube), Facebook, and Twitter will be legally obliged to take action against videos that incite violence and hate speech, or which contain content harmful to children.

Google, Facebook, and Twitter all have their European headquarters in Ireland. 

The European Commission agreed far more extensive measures the day after the Manchester suicide bombing, on May 22, in which 22 people, including children, were killed.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the Department of Communications said the new proposals were adopted despite the opposition of eight member states, including Ireland.

The department said initial proposals included bringing services such as YouTube into the scope of the Audiovisual Media Services Directive, in a “targeted and limited” fashion.

The department said: “Under this proposal, such services are obligated to put in place, by co-regulation, measures such as parental controls and user-flagging mechanisms, to protect minors from harmful content and all audiences from hate speech.”

It said member states would have certain obligations with regard to monitoring of measures by video-sharing platform services (VSPS).

