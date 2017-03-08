Inquiry terms do not allow scope for 46 others in ‘Grace’ home

The Government has “betrayed” 46 other children who stayed in the foster home at the heart of the Grace sex abuse scandal by excluding them from the Commission of Inquiry announced yesterday, the Dáil heard last night.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin criticised the failure of the Government’s inquiry into the Grace foster scandal to include the alleged abuse suffered by others in the foster home.

In a hard-hitting speech, Mr Howlin accused Taoiseach Enda Kenny and minister of state for disability Finian McGrath of misleading the Dáil over statements made about the terms of reference, which they said leaves room for other cases to be investigated once the Grace module is concluded.

Mr Howlin, citing legal advice, said this is simply not the case.

“Ministers have been misleading in their description of terms of reference,” said Mr Howlin. “Despite what Mr McGrath has said, the terms are not modular, they do not give the commission permission to look at other cases. I have taken legal advice. The only power we are giving is to scope out another inquiry, that is hugely different to what Conor Dignam [earlier scoping report] recommended.”

Mr Howlin said the Commission of Inquiry should not be limited to Grace, but should be focused on the actions of the family at the heart of the scandal.

He spoke of what he called appalling mismanagement in the Grace case and accused the HSE of hiding behind ongoing Garda investigation but had not contacted gardaí for three years.

“Self-preservation led to concealment and cover-up,” said Mr Howlin. “This modern Irish state has treated Grace maliciously. We failed her. Apologies over time begin to lose their meaning.”

Independents4Change TD Clare Daly lambasted Mr McGrath for excluding the other families from the inquiry. She said the terms of reference “are an absolute stitch up” and a case of the HSE protecting itself.

“I have read the terms of reference and they are a betrayal of the other families,” she said.

Referring to the lobbying of then health minister Michael Noonan to keep Grace in the home, AAA-PBP TD Ruth Coppinger said it was “disgraceful” that a political intervention led to Grace remaining in the home for another 13 years.

She also said it was “appalling” that Grace was sent back to the home in 2009 after she was hospitalised with bruises on her breasts and thighs.

Wexford Independent TD Mick Wallace said Grace was deliberately neglected in the care home because she was intellectually disabled and was seen as a “cash cow” for the foster family.

“There is a tsunami coming down the tracks,” he said. “This is horrific. This is not just about Grace. This is systemic. The system is rotten to the core.

“It has been one cover-up after another. When are heads going to roll. When are people going to be held accountable.”

Clare TD Michael Harty criticised the “Kafka-esque” language and treatment by the HSE of those who were placed in their home.

Opposition members raised concerns about the lack of willingness of the Government to accept ammendments and complained insufficient time, one hour, was given for them to be entered.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall said it was “simply not good enough” for amendments not to be accepted on an issue of such importance.