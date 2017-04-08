Home»Today's Stories

INMO accepts recruitment plans

Saturday, April 08, 2017
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have voted to accept proposals to deal with recruitment and retention issues in the health service.

INMO members voted by a margin of 82% to accept the proposals emerging from talks chaired by the Workplace Relations Commission. The union had recommended accepting the proposals that include increasing the nursing and midwifery workforce by 1,200 to more than 37,000 before the end of the year.

Other measures include offering all graduating nurses and midwives full-time contracts; increased incentives to attract nurses and midwives back from overseas, particularly Britain; and improved educational opportunities and career pathways.

INMO president Martina Harkin-Kelly said the proposals are just the first step in a three-year programme to increase the number of nurses and midwives in the health service to more than 40,000.

The union will also be involved in talks with the Government on a successor to the Lansdowne Road public service agreement due to commence this summer following publication of the report by the Public Service Pay Commission.

Welcoming the INMO ballot, Health Minister Simon Harris said the HSE will attend a major health sector jobs fair in London today where it will seek to attract nurses and midwives to Ireland, including those concerned about their future in Britain following the Brexit decision.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS inmo, recruitment, health

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Simon Harris: ‘I want to improve access. I want to improve waiting times’

Munster Rugby loses advertising sign row

Writing expert casts doubt on will signature

External expert to audit WIT review


Breaking Stories

Michael McDowell unveils plaque commemorating grandfather Eoin Mac Neill

North's powersharing talks in deadlock

Boy, 14, charged with attempting to obtain gun after Derry arrest

64-year-old Carlow woman wins best dressed in Aintree

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: He got it into his head he was a Norrie and nearly bought a Ford Capri

Cystic fibrosis isn't holding back these two amazing women

When a band's name doesn’t have to stay the same

Here's how to strobe your hair, body and nails for spring

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 