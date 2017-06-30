‘I just want to know my wife is safe’, says husband of missing Tina Satchwell

The husband of a woman missing since March 20 says she took thousands of euro in cash with her when she disappeared, but he doesn’t believe she has run off with another man.

Richard Satchwell has said that his wife, Tina, 45, took in excess of €26,000 in cash when she went missing from their home in Youghal, Co Cork on March 20 last.

He said this was the proceeds from a sale of a house in Fermoy, which the couple shared for 18 years before they downsized to another property at Grattan Street in Youghal, where they have lived for the past 13 months.

Richard is originally from England and Tina was born in Fermoy. The couple have been married for 25 years and knew each other three years before that.

He said the reason there has been no activity on her bank account is that she let it lapse.

The lorry driver has been frantically searching the country for her.

Richard Satchwell going through a case of photographs at the family home.

Richard said she liked Killarney and he had visited acquaintances in the town asking if they had seen her and also done the same thing in Castleisland.

“She loves visiting charity shops. I drive a lorry and I’m constantly on the lookout for her. I’ll give photos of her out to anybody who wants them,” he said.

Richard said he’s also considering setting up a website dedicated to finding his wife, but would need help from somebody to do it.

“I just want her to get in touch with somebody. To be honest I’m barely holding it together. I don’t believe she’s with another fella, but if she is at least I’ll know she’s safe if she makes contact. That’s all I’ve wanted since day one,” he said.

Tina was often seen around Youghal walking her two dogs.

Richard said she was particularly attached to their Chihuahua. “She’s not gone out of the door without her in the last three years. That’s what shocked me, she wouldn’t go anywhere without her,” he said.

He said he doesn’t know what Tina was wearing when she left the house last March because she had so many clothes and she was in a bathrobe when he said goodbye to her before he went shopping in nearby Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Richard Satchwell with his dogs Ruby and Heidi.

However, he pointed out that two suitcases are missing from their home.

Gardaí have also made an appeal for Tina to contact them to let them know that she’s okay.

Until this happens they will continue to treat her as a missing person.

Richard made an emotional appeal for his wife to make contact on a recent Crimecall programme.

On the programme he said: “Tina come home. There’s nobody mad at you. My arms are open. The pets are missing you. I just can’t go on not knowing. Even if you just ring the guards, let people know that you’re alright.”

This was followed by one of the senior detectives working on the case also asking that Tina contact gardaí.

Contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 4621550, or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.