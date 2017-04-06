HSE’s nursing job crisis revealed

The ratio of nursing jobs in Ireland to nurses looking for them is four to one, an indication of the challenges faced by HSE that is trying to fill these crucial roles.

An analysis by Global jobs’ search website, Indeed, also reveals that working in a hospital’s emergency department is the least attractive option for nurses with almost two-thirds (63%) of jobs still vacant after 60 days.

It indicates that the health service is finding it difficult to fill other specialist nursing roles, including dialysis nurse, learning disability nurse and endoscopy nurse.

Half of the job postings for a dialysis nurse were open for more than 60% as were 44% for a learning disability nurse and 35% for an endoscopy nurse.

The analysis also shows that more than a quarter (26%) of Ireland-based searches for nursing jobs are going abroad.

The most popular countries for nurses based in Ireland to seek employment are Britain, the United States and Australia.

Of those seeking work abroad, more than three-quarters (76%) want to work as a nurse in Britain and the US.

The fallout from the Brexit referendum has not dampened the enthusiasm of nurses in Ireland wanting to work in Britain.

There is also little change in the number of searches for nursing roles in Britain originating from Europe.

This continuing trend runs counter to the overall swing since Brexit, with Europeans’ interest in working in Britain plummeting by 18% since January.

Indeed’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa economist, Mariano Mamertino, said the analysis showed the extent of the challenged faced by the HSE which is actively recruiting to fill nurse vacancies in Ireland.

“What is clear from our analysis is that the current supply of nurses isn’t keeping pace with demand, resulting in serious shortages across a range of health specialities,” said Mr Mamertino.

