Homeowner had boiling water thrown at him during burglary

A book of evidence was served yesterday on a man accused of taking a saucepan of hot burning liquid from the hob in a kitchen and throwing it over the owner of a house during an aggravated burglary, at Christmas 2016.

Malcolm Kelly was served with the book of evidence yesterday at Cork District Court. Mr Kelly, aged 31, who lived previously in Kanturk, is now living at 83 Spa Road, Tralee, Co Kerry. He is charged with committing an aggravated burglary at O’Sullivan’s Lane, Barrack St, Cork, while armed with a kitchen knife and a saucepan containing a hot, burning liquid. He was also charged with assault causing harm to Ryan McDonnell.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan applied to have the case against Mr Kelly sent forward for trial.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on February 5.

Garda Donal Daly said when the case first came before Cork District Court, the prosecution was opposed to bail based on factors including the seriousness of the charges. The garda said the complainant knew the defendant and identified him as the person who allegedly came into his home, obtained a knife from the kitchen and a boiling pot from the hob and threw contents of hot liquid over him on December 21, 2016.

Bail was granted to Mr Kelly and the same bail conditions were set yesterday in respect of the return for trial. He is to reside in Tralee, stay out of Cork except for court appearances, sign daily at Tralee Garda Station, keep a curfew between 10pm to 8am, abstain from intoxicants, and have no contact with the complainant and an immediate relative.