Home»Today's Stories

Homeowner had boiling water thrown at him during burglary

Friday, January 05, 2018
Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served yesterday on a man accused of taking a saucepan of hot burning liquid from the hob in a kitchen and throwing it over the owner of a house during an aggravated burglary, at Christmas 2016.

Malcolm Kelly was served with the book of evidence yesterday at Cork District Court. Mr Kelly, aged 31, who lived previously in Kanturk, is now living at 83 Spa Road, Tralee, Co Kerry. He is charged with committing an aggravated burglary at O’Sullivan’s Lane, Barrack St, Cork, while armed with a kitchen knife and a saucepan containing a hot, burning liquid. He was also charged with assault causing harm to Ryan McDonnell.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan applied to have the case against Mr Kelly sent forward for trial.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on February 5.

Garda Donal Daly said when the case first came before Cork District Court, the prosecution was opposed to bail based on factors including the seriousness of the charges. The garda said the complainant knew the defendant and identified him as the person who allegedly came into his home, obtained a knife from the kitchen and a boiling pot from the hob and threw contents of hot liquid over him on December 21, 2016.

Bail was granted to Mr Kelly and the same bail conditions were set yesterday in respect of the return for trial. He is to reside in Tralee, stay out of Cork except for court appearances, sign daily at Tralee Garda Station, keep a curfew between 10pm to 8am, abstain from intoxicants, and have no contact with the complainant and an immediate relative.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Cork District CourtCork

Related Articles

Homeless man in Cork was trying to reclaim stolen €120, court hears

Cork garda had to leap out of way to avoid car driven at him

Care staff told to flush loos after ‘toxic’ odours reported

All-Ireland winner Michael Shields steps away from Cork fold

More in this Section

Paschal Donohoe: Frances Fitzgerald made ‘a mistake’

Concerns were raised over role of garda unit at tribunal

Young drink drivers to be part of RSA research

Study: Immigrant children less likely to engage in sport


Breaking Stories

Polish man charged with New Year's Day Cavan murder

Junior Minister lands €13,000 pay rise for adviser already earning €82,000 a year

Athlone man arrested after allegedly threatening Gardaí with knives and assaulting a woman

Storm Eleanor leaves Meath mum homeless

Lifestyle

Helping students reach the height of mindfulness through Everest experience

Ask Audrey: 'I’m afraid it’s impossible to stay classy while admitting you bought a house in Glanmire'

Ireland's five hopefuls for Golden Globes success

Tony Walsh on his poem that became the rallying call after Manchester terror attack

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 03, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 25
    • 27
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »