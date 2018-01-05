Homeless man in Cork was trying to reclaim stolen €120, court hears

A homeless man accused of attempted robbery this week claimed yesterday he was only trying to get back €120 that had been robbed from him.

Daniel Hourigan, aged 25, claimed at Cork District Court he had been robbed shortly after receiving a welfare payment.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan asked the man during his bail application why he did not ask the gardaí to deal with the matter rather than taking the law into his own hands.

Mr Hourigan said he had been robbed before and he made a complaint at Anglesea St Garda Station but alleged nothing was done about it. “Why would I go back a second time?” he asked.

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington arrested Mr Hourigan, who lives with Cork Simon community. He charged the man with carrying out an attempted robbery at Barrack St, Cork, on Wednesday.

Det Garda Harrington said the complainant in the attempted robbery claimed he had been threatened with a knife.

“The knife was found as Mr Hourigan attempted to get rid of it.”

The defendant said he had the knife for fishing. As for having no fishing rods, he said he was on his way to his friend’s house to pick up the rods.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said the defendant felt wronged that someone had taken money from him and he was so distressed he attempted to take his own life at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Det Garda Harrington confirmed a suicide attempt was made.

Judge Kelleher refused Mr Hourigan’s bail application and remanded him in custody for a week.