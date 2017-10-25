HIV and STI rates ‘serious public health concern’

One in five people had a HIV test in their lifetime, and a similar number have been tested for a sexually transmitted infection (STI), it has emerged.

The findings are from the third annual Healthy Ireland survey, which says HIV and STI rates in Ireland are a serious public health concern.

It points out that the National Sexual Health Strategy has prioritised the development of a national guidance for HIV and STI testing.

The strategy also aims to reduce stigma so more people get tested.

The survey found that 10% have had sex with more than one person in the past 12 months.

Younger people — those aged 17 to 24 — are more likely to have had sex with more than one person over the past 12 months.

The survey found that 38% of younger people had sex with a number of individuals in the last year. It is higher for men (45%) than women (31%).

The proportion declines to 16% of people aged 25 to 34, 6% of those aged 35 to 54, and 2% of older people.

Among those people who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 12 months, 16% have had an STI test and 13% have had a HIV test.

Men who have had sex with other men are more likely to have had multiple sexual partners in the past 12 months (19%), compared to 13% of men who had sex with women.

The findings show that 12% of men who have had sex with men had a HIV test in the past 12 months, and 13% have had a STI test.

Those under the age of 35 are most likely to have had a test in the past 12 months — 11% of this age group had a STI test, and 10% had a HIV test.

Meanwhile, the survey of almost 7,500 people aged 15 and older also found out that nearly four out of 10 drinkers consume at least six alcoholic drinks on a typical drinking occasion. Most (58%) men who consume alcohol binge drink on a typical drinking occasion, compared to 21% of women who drink.

The survey found that almost one in five (19%) of drinkers felt guilty or remorseful after drinking.

Also, almost one in five (18%) had a friend or family member tell them about things they said or did when drinking that they did not remember.

One in 10 drinkers said they failed to do what was usually expected of them in the past year because of drinking and 2% needed a drink the morning after.

The survey also reveals that just over half (53%) of all young drinkers binge drink on a drinking occasion.

Catherine Byrne, minister of state for health promotion, said she was extremely concerned at Ireland’s drinking patterns.

“The survey findings clearly show the problems we have with alcohol and that we drink too much alcohol,” she said.

“It is absolutely critical that we change the place that alcohol has in our lives and our society, which is the aim of the Public Health [Alcohol] Bill.”

Ms Byrne said the proposed legislation might not be as perfect as some people wanted, but it was a step in the right direction.

Data from the Healthy Ireland surveys, commissioned by the Department of Health, are used to underpin policy development and implementation.