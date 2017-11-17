Home»Today's Stories

Heineken to unveil revamped historic headquarters

Friday, November 17, 2017
Brewing giant Heineken is toasting a multimillion-euro refurbishment which has transformed its historic Irish corporate headquarters into one of the funkiest office spaces in the country.

The massive investment has also slashed the landmark 128-year-old Cork office block’s energy consumption by almost a third, and combined with new environmental programmes, has helped create a zero waste to landfill office campus.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is expected to visit the office in the Ladys Well area of Blackpool later to officially unveil its modern new look.

The landmark Malt House building at Leitrim St was built in 1889 by James J Murphy and was converted into Heineken Ireland’s head office in 1992. But the company said a quarter of a century on, it needed substantial upgrades and modernisation.

A spokesperson said the upgrade works were undertaken with the vision of providing a vibrant, state-of-the-art and collaborative space for its 200-plus staff while staying true to the company’s rich past. The work, she said, also adhered to the company’s commitment to sustainability through its “brewing a better world” strategy.

Following months of work involving local contractors and suppliers, a vast new open-plan office space has been created. Several break-out areas have been introduced with funky seats and tables. A centrally controlled heating system and a state-of-the-art smart lighting system, which maximises natural light, have been installed. Combined, they will decrease energy consumption in the office by 30%.

The introduction of a new waste management system and an employee education programme — staff were given plastic water bottles and ceramic cups — has eliminated their use plastic and disposal coffee cups. Meanwhile, the old office equipment and furniture were donated to 13 local charities.

Heineken Ireland’s managing director, Maggie Timoney, congratulated everyone involved in delivering the refurbishment and said it has brought their staff closer together: “We set out to provide an inspiring and innovative work environment for current and future Heineken Ireland employees. With a brewing heritage that goes back 161 years, we are proud to be part of Cork’s rich heritage. Our new look home is the perfect symbol of who we are, combining the best of our past with the bright ambition of our future.”

Mr Coveney congratulated the company for its investment in their historically important head office and brewery in Cork: “Heineken is a valued employer and economic contributor in the region and I wish them every success in the future and the continuation of their proud tradition in Cork.”

Heineken Ireland has a 161-year brewing heritage in Cork and the Lady’s Well Brewery is home to some of Ireland’s top drinks brands including Heineken, Orchard Thieves, Tiger, Coors Light, Fosters, Beamish and Murphy’s Stout.


