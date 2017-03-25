Health expert to check on Ibrahim Halawa’s condition in Egyptian prison

The Government is sending a health expert to check on the condition of 21-year-old Irishman Ibrahim Halawa who has been in jail without trial in Egypt for more than three years.

He was 17 when he was arrested with three of his sisters during a siege at the Al-Fath mosque in Cairo in 2013.

It was reported earlier this week that his condition has deteriorated in recent weeks and that he has been confined to a wheelchair.

Halawa has been on hunger strike in protest against his continued detention without trial.

Over the past three years, his court case has been adjourned 19 times.

The Cabinet discussed his case this week. Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said the Government had asked the chief medical officer to nominate a medical expert who would be given access to Mr Halawa.

“The Taoiseach and other ministers shared my deep concern when I informed them of a report on Ibrahim’s health,” she said.

“I also expressed the deep concern of his sisters Somaia and Fatima about the years of delay in securing their brother’s release. Following a discussion, it was agreed that Ireland will ask that a medical expert, nominated by the chief medical officer, would be given access to Ibraham. This should happen as a matter of extreme urgency.”