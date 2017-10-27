Home»Today's Stories

Guilty pleas over violent incident at Kinsale house

Friday, October 27, 2017
Liam Heylin

A Cork man has pleaded guilty to a number of assaults and related charges arising out of a violent incident at a house in Kinsale last June.

Jack Archer, aged 22, of 7 Roseabbey Crescent, Kinsale, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to several charges on the indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to all but one on Wednesday and the case was adjourned until yesterday for a trial by judge and jury on that charge.

However, the prosecution yesterday accepted a plea of guilty to the lesser charge of assault rather than assault causing harm and no trial was necessary.

Archer replied “guilty” yesterday to the charge of assaulting Jane Beckwith on June 9, at 7 Roseabbey Crescent.

On Wednesday, he admitted a charge of threatening to kill or seriously injure Hannah Santry on the same day.

Arising out of the same incident, he also admitted threatening to kill or injure Paul Beckwith and Garda David Kelly. He also pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Mr Beckwith and production of a kitchen knife and a piece of broken glass to intimidate.

The final two charges were for causing criminal damage to the windows and doors of the house, and assaulting Ms Santry.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing in the case until November 22.


