Home»Today's Stories

Government pledge to pass laws amid ‘hamstrung Dáil’ claims

Wednesday, September 20, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The Government has promised to pass divisive bills on alcohol sale restrictions and judicial reforms before the end of this Dáil term amid ongoing claims parliament has become hamstrung by the minority government stalemate.

The commitment was outlined by Cabinet yesterday as part of plans to pass 28 priority bills and fast-track 24 bills currently under examination, 30 undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny and 73 others under review.

Among the most highly contentious bills are likely to be the Health (Alcohol) Bill which aims to restrict the sale of alcohol in shops and to impose a minimum pricing system.

Transport Minister Shane Ross’s long-sought judicial reform bill on the appointment process for judges is also among the bills being prioritised, as are:

  • The Insurance (Vehicle) Bill aiming to address motor insurance concerns;
  • The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Bill seeking increased jail terms for offenders;
  • And the Family Court Bill, which will create a new court for the sector.

While welcoming some measures, Social Democrats TD Roisin Shortall said the plans “set the bar disappointingly low”, with no action planned on corruption or white collar crime.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS government, ireland, dail

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Farming survey: Farmers want a minister for Brexit

Champion ploughman dies in farm accident

Motorist forced to emigrate after wrongful conviction and driving ban

€3.5m salmon farm hearing resumes


Breaking Stories

Mum says autistic son now homeless in hospital, calls on HSE to provide solution

Roscommon woman wins €500,000 on scratch card just one month after winning €25,000

Skeletal remains found washed up on Co Clare shore

Witness heard child scream on night father and 3-year-old son drowned in Dublin tragedy

Lifestyle

The A-listers of Zeminar equipping Generation Z with the tools to deal with life’s challenges

Decoding craftsmanship at Cork event

Cork a Safe Harbour for a superb festival

Made in Cork: Tom Vaughan-Lawlor talks playing IRA man in Maze film

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 16, 2017

    • 1
    • 2
    • 4
    • 22
    • 38
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 