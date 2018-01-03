Gardaí ‘brought me into station like splayed frog’

A drink driver engaged in horrible and insulting behaviour to gardaí, it was claimed yesterday, but he said they treated him abominably and carried him into a garda station “like a splayed frog”.

At Cork District Court, Judge Con O’Leary convicted James Lynch, aged 56, who was then living at The Paddock, Drinagh, Co Cork, on October 16, 2015.

The judge fined him €100 for threatening behaviour outside the Bridewell Garda Station and another €100 for drink driving at Albert Rd, Cork. Lynch was also disqualified from driving for six years. Four related charges were dismissed.

Lynch was in a wheelchair in court. His solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the accused had a serious disability. The defendant said he could walk on the flat or up one step but not up a staircase.

Garda Karen Ring said: “He shouted at myself and Garda Linda O’Keeffe, ‘you are only two fucking women’. He said he was refusing to get out of the car. He said, ‘fuck off, guards, I am not getting out of the car, you will have to carry me in’.”

Mr Cuddigan referred to the accused’s constitutional right to his personal dignity.

Sgt Micheál Lucey testified: “It was venomous stuff coming from Mr Lynch. We had no choice but to lift him from the patrol car to the garda station. From start to finish, he was incredibly difficult to deal with — horrible on the night.

“I have heard mention of the Constitution and everything. It was not that he had objections to the Bridewell per se. He just would not get out of the Garda car. We did not want to lift him but we had no choice.”

Lynch testified: “I said I cannot get up these steps. The judge knows I cannot get up steps.” He told Inspector Brian O’Donovan: “I was not abusive. I was protesting. There was no cursing. It is not in my nature.”

He said the gardaí were lying and covering up because he was going to make a complaint about another garda who was not in court.

“I was brought in to the station like a splayed frog. I asked did you get your training in Templemore, Poland or Peru… they treated me like dirt,” the defendant said.

The judge convicted him of the drink driving and added: “His behaviour outside the Bridewell was unacceptable, abusive and insulting.”