Garda faces trial on 212 charges

A date was set yesterday for the trial, by judge and jury, of a member of An Garda Síochána facing 212 charges related to alleged deception, theft, and receiving corrupt payments.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, Judge Gerard O’Brien adjourned the case against John O’Halloran, aged 46, of South Douglas Rd, Cork, until next Tuesday.

Inspector Fergal Foley previously gave evidence of charging the accused. The 212 charges relate to alleged offences between 2009 and 2014. Some theft charges refer to sums as little as €50; one to €2,500; while most of them are in or around €100-€200.

As well as counts of theft, charges are being brought under the Prevention of Corruption Act — it is alleged Garda O’Halloran corruptly accepted or obtained a payment or a gift as an inducement to provide his services as a member of An Garda Síochána.

Garda O’Halloran was based in Cork City during the period of the alleged offences. No evidence has yet been given in the case.

Th e trial could take up to three weeks.