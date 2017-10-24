Home»Today's Stories

Garda faces trial on 212 charges

Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Liam Heylin

A date was set yesterday for the trial, by judge and jury, of a member of An Garda Síochána facing 212 charges related to alleged deception, theft, and receiving corrupt payments.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, Judge Gerard O’Brien adjourned the case against John O’Halloran, aged 46, of South Douglas Rd, Cork, until next Tuesday.

Inspector Fergal Foley previously gave evidence of charging the accused. The 212 charges relate to alleged offences between 2009 and 2014. Some theft charges refer to sums as little as €50; one to €2,500; while most of them are in or around €100-€200.

As well as counts of theft, charges are being brought under the Prevention of Corruption Act — it is alleged Garda O’Halloran corruptly accepted or obtained a payment or a gift as an inducement to provide his services as a member of An Garda Síochána.

Garda O’Halloran was based in Cork City during the period of the alleged offences. No evidence has yet been given in the case.

Th e trial could take up to three weeks.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

courts

More in this Section

Couple brought two young children with them to carry out carjacking

Calls for review of Cork city’s tree policy after Ophelia knocks up to 600 trees

After ‘dragging their feet’, banks to offer customers compensation

High levels of manganese in Cork village's water baffling


Breaking Stories

Garda will not redact files for inquest into murdered Arlene Arkinson's death

UK government to help pay travel expenses for NI women travelling to England for abortion

First ever live broadcast of court proceedings in Ireland tomorrow

Environmental group launches court challenge to Government's National Mitigation Plan

Lifestyle

Delving into the Irish tradition of Jack O'Laterns

Making Cents: How to call the scammers’ bluff

Why Hollywood gave superhero Thor a makeover

A helicopter put a piano on the 150-foot roof of Blarney Castle and other stories from the Cork Jazz Festival archives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 21, 2017

    • 2
    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 31
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »