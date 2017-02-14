Gang members appeal severity of burglary sentences

Five members of a gang who terrorised a young family in 2013 during an aggravated burglary will be in court next month appealing the severity of the prison sentences they received.

The five, who are all from Dublin, received jail terms totalling 62 years from Judge Thomas Teehan in the circuit court in 2015 in relation to their role in the burglary at the home of Emma and Mark Corcoran and their three daughters outside Killenaule, Co Tipperary.

The circuit court heard that the November 2013 burglary — during which Mr Corcoran sustained a fractured eye socket when struck with the butt of a rifle, while gang members threatened to kill the children — had a “catastrophic” effect on the family. Seven men pleaded guilty to a single charge of aggravated burglary.

Two of the men — Donal O’Hara of Glin Park, Coolock, Dublin 17, and Michael McDonagh of Tara Lawns, Belcamp Lane, Coolock — are not appealing the sentences they received which were 12 years, with seven years suspended, in both cases.

However, the other five men have all lodged appeals with the Court of Criminal Appeal and their cases are due to be dealt with on March 2.

It is understood the State is opposing any reduction in the prison sentences the five men received when they were jailed in October of 2015.

Dean Byrne of Cabra Park, Dublin 17, was given a sentence of 20 years, with four suspended; Patrick Gately of Primrose Grove, Darndale, Dublin 17, was also sentenced to 20 years, with four suspended; John Joyce of Lentisk Lawn, Donaghmede, Dublin, was sentenced to 15 years, with four of those suspended; Patrick Joyce of Beaumont Hall, Beaumont Woods, Dublin 9, was given a sentence of 14 years, with four suspended; and Thomas Flynn of Moatview Avenue, Coolock, Dublin 17, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with three of those suspended.

Judge Teehan told the Corcorans at the time of the sentencing that everyone had “enormous sympathy” for them over what they had endured.

The Corcorans are not expected to be present in the Court of Criminal Appeal for the appeal hearing.