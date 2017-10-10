Free childcare extension among budget measures

Free childcare services are to be extended to thousands of toddlers as one of the main giveaways in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s first budget.

Increases in welfare-related payments, modest tax cuts for workers and home-building measures will also be announced.

The Government is set to unveil some €900m in extra spending for services and tax cuts next year.

A key initiative from Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone will see thousands of extra toddlers, aged three to four, getting access to free childcare under a €30m plan to extend services to families.

Under existing rules, while the free pre-school year support is available for families sending their children to creches, not all parents are able to benefit as their child was born late in the year.

Under new measures, up to €30m will be given to creches to ensure the free pre-school year is available regardless of what month they were born.

Fianna Fáil last night secured a reduction in class numbers by one pupil, to a maximum of 26 per class.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has also secured increases in qualified child payments. The weekly €29.80 per child will be increased to €32.30.

The minister was last night also fighting to secure across-the-board weekly rises for pensioners, carers, and jobseekers. The expected €5 weekly rise may be held back until March for some groups.

Fianna Fáil were in talks last night with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on when the increases would start.

Overall, Ms Doherty is expected to secure a €350m to €400m package, which will also see lone parents allowed to work and earn more while still claiming benefits.

Modest tax cuts through reduced USC and tweaks to the higher income tax rate will also be announced. On average, workers may only get an extra €4 a week.

While increased taxes on diesel or alcohol were being ruled out, sources warned Mr Donohoe may change his mind before he unveils his budget at 1pm today.

The Government are also expected to signal the creation of a new agency, which will be linked to Nama, to help builders construct cheaper homes.

However, the Help-to-Buy scheme for first-time buyers looks set to remain and a report will likely rule out claims the €20,000 grant was inflationary for home costs.

The Government will also unveil a Brexit package, expected to include supports for exporters, while moves to expand diplomatic and trade services will also be flagged.

Elsewhere, families will benefit from a €10 cut in the threshold for the drug payment scheme and prescription charges will fall to €2.

What sweeteners are likely to be offered?

By Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent