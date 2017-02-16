Former boyfriend guilty of false imprisonment

A guilty verdict was handed down yesterday to a man who denied falsely imprisoning his ex-girlfriend for 24 hours where he slashed a big canvas poster of Marilyn Monroe with a machete and threatening that the same would happen to her.

The jury found Michael Lynch, aged 26, who was living at Tír na Spiteóga, Inchigeelagh, Co Cork, guilty by a majority of 11-1.

The victim testified that at one point he boiled water and threw it on her.

What the jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court were not told was that Lynch was serving a sentence for a separate case where he held another ex-girlfriend captive.

On that occasion, he poured boiling water and sugar over her leg, causing extensive damage.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin suggested that a psychiatric report on Lynch might be helpful before sentencing. He remanded him in custody until the May sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court for that purpose.

Yesterday, the eight men and four women of the jury found Lynch guilty to falsely imprisoning Katie Nugent on November 19, 2015, at his rented home.

Ms Nugent testified that she had been in a relationship with Lynch for two or three weeks but the relationship was over on November 19, 2015.

She met him that night and asked him to drive her home but he drove her to his own home.

Ms Nugent said: “I kept asking him to bring me home. He started hitting me. He got a knife and started running towards me with a knife, it was like a bread knife, a big long knife. He was running towards me laughing. Anytime I put my hands up he would get the wall behind me...

“I was lying down crying. I wanted to go home. He came in with a machete and hit it off my hip. He hit me with the back of it, not the sharp side of it.

“He ripped the picture with the machete, a Marilyn Monroe picture. He said that is what he would do to me. It was hanging in the bedroom.

“He was running at me with the knife. I thought I was never going to get out of the house. I just wanted to go home and see my kids.”

She said that the landlord, Con O’Sullivan, who lived nearby, called to collect the rent and that Lynch went to the front door and spoke to him.

Ms Nugent then climbed out the window, ran to the landlord’s house, and called the gardaí.