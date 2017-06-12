Home»Today's Stories

Footballer’s humanist wedding to be appealed

Monday, June 12, 2017
Ed Carty

A court ruling, granting an international footballer and his fiancee legal recognition of their looming humanist wedding, is to be appealed.

Leeds and Republic of Ireland star Eunan O’Kane and model Laura Lacole mounted a successful challenge against the authorities in the North for refusing to recognise their June 22 ceremony in law.

However, Friday’s decision, in Belfast High Court, is now to be appealed by the North’s attorney general, John Larkin.

Mr O’Kane and Ms Lacole launched the legal bid after learning that their planned humanist wedding, in Ballymena’s luxury Galgorm Resort, would not be recognised in law. F

or such recognition, they were told, they would need to have a separate, civil ceremony.

The couple took the case against the General Register Office for Northern Ireland and Stormont’s Department of Finance. Mr Larkin also participated in the hearing, because it touched on devolved Stormont legislation.

On Friday, Judge Mr Justice Colton quashed the GRO’s refusal to grant legal recognition, finding that it breached the couple’s rights under the European Convention.

Andrew Copson, chief executive of Humanists UK, which is supporting the couple’s case, said he was disappointed by the appeal.

“This is a very disappointing development, given the comprehensive nature of the judgment and is deeply upsetting for both Laura and Eunan, who were so happy to have had certainty, in relation to their wedding later this month,” said Mr Copson.

Humanism is a non-religious belief system that rejects the concepts of a higher deity or afterlife.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘When you say you are a Muslim, people look at you and think we’re all extremists’

UK Election result and what it means for Ireland sparks Cabinet concerns

HSE’s top earner was paid €600k last year

Cork council has ‘serious concerns’ on boundary plan


Breaking Stories

New York-bound jet diverts to Shannon; dumps aviation fuel to ensure safe landing

James Brokenshire: Deadline to restore devolution in the North is 'final and immovable'

Police in Belfast arrest three men on drugs offences

British police arrest man in connection with Gareth Hutch murder

Lifestyle

Basket cases: The new trend in artisan weaves

Album Review - Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie

Here's how to give your garden a homegrown organic treatment

Live music - Primavera Sound Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 10, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 