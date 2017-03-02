Food recalls hit 10-year high with amphetamine contamination among the causes

Ireland experienced its highest rate of food recalls or withdrawals in a decade last year, with salmonella bacteria in soups and an amphetamine-like substance in a diet food supplement among some of the causes.

According to new figures from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), some 39 food alerts were issued in 2016 which led to either product recalls or withdrawals from the market due to the presence of a foreign body or presence of pathogens.

Examples varied greatly from recalls of dietetic foods/food supplements due to the presence of amphetamine-like substance to unauthorised novel food ingredients and, in one case, insufficient sterilisation of the product.

Some confectionary items were found to contain plastic pieces while salmonella was found in some soups, broths sauces and condiments. Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause Listeriosis, was also in prepared food dishes, snacks and milk products.

The FSAI last year dealt with 554 food incidents and 67 food alerts, and food allergen alerts were issued as a result. The food incidents can lead to either a withdrawal of a certain product from food businesses or a recall from consumers.

A total of 28 food allergen alerts were issued. In the EU, there are 14 categories of allergens that must be labelled or declared. Milk, soybeans, eggs and nuts were the most common allergens incorrectly labelled or declared here last year.

The FSAI pointed out that three in every 100 people in Ireland have a food allergy which can result in severe allergic reactions requiring urgent medical treatment. In extreme cases, loss of life can occur.

The chief executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, said consumers have the right to safe and accurately labelled food so they can make informed purchasing decisions.

“Issuing food alerts and food allergen alerts is a reflection of the seriousness of food incidents, some of which have the potential to cause serious harm to consumers.

“The increase in recent years of food allergen alerts and food alerts is indicative of the need for food businesses to not only ensure the food they place on the market is safe but that it is also labelled correctly, especially in the case of allergens.”

Dr Byrne called on food businesses to take their responsibilities seriously and to have robust food safety systems in place.