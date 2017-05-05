Home»Today's Stories

Fire rages at scrap metal yard in Limerick

Friday, May 05, 2017
Jimmy Woulfe, Mid-West Correspondent

Firefighters were last night still trying to dampen a red hot 20ft high pile of scrap metal which created an inferno threatening an industrial zone in Limerick.

Up to 20 members of the city and county fire service prevented the fire engulfing a newly-opened filling station on the Ballysimon Road.

The fire destroyed a large section of the Clear Circle metal recycling site and had spread to the neighbouring GPT plant site compound before city fire service members managed to contain the blaze.

Huge plumes of black smoke enveloped wide areas of the city after the blaze broke out in mid afternoon.

Last night five crews of firefighters were hosing the huge metal pile at the Clear Circle site.

City fire units who rushed to the scene shortly after 3pm managed to prevent the fire spreading through the entire industial area.

Flames of 30ft and could be seen over a wide area and a dark cloud darkened the city for a long period.

An inspection of the site begun late last night to try and ascertain the cause.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fire, Limerick

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Claims Air Corps plane prevented from entering Swedish airspace

Fine Gael ‘to vote on new leader in weeks’

Negative experiences makes Ireland less attractive for Filipino nurses

Simon Coveney: I’m not delaying public water referendum


Breaking Stories

Scottish surfer found after 30 hours at sea 'thought he had just hours to live'

11 complaints upheld by Advertising Standards Authority

Gardaí search for missing teenager Jason Collins

Gerry Adams vows to oppose Brexit 'disaster' in election campaign

Lifestyle

Scene and heard: The latest entertainment news

Jesse Jones focuses on feminism for her body of work

Wayne’s world of theatre looking forward to first opera

Ask Audrey: My elderly boyfriend sent me a photo of his ding-dong, where can I get it enlarged?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

    • 1
    • 15
    • 24
    • 31
    • 35
    • 36
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 