Fire rages at scrap metal yard in Limerick

Firefighters were last night still trying to dampen a red hot 20ft high pile of scrap metal which created an inferno threatening an industrial zone in Limerick.

Up to 20 members of the city and county fire service prevented the fire engulfing a newly-opened filling station on the Ballysimon Road.

The fire destroyed a large section of the Clear Circle metal recycling site and had spread to the neighbouring GPT plant site compound before city fire service members managed to contain the blaze.

Huge plumes of black smoke enveloped wide areas of the city after the blaze broke out in mid afternoon.

Last night five crews of firefighters were hosing the huge metal pile at the Clear Circle site.

City fire units who rushed to the scene shortly after 3pm managed to prevent the fire spreading through the entire industial area.

Flames of 30ft and could be seen over a wide area and a dark cloud darkened the city for a long period.

An inspection of the site begun late last night to try and ascertain the cause.