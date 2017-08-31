File sent to DPP over fatal truck stop attack

Gardaí have submitted a detailed file to the DPP in relation to a fatal attack on a man at a truck stop in Cork earlier this year.

Coroner for North Cork, Dr Michael Kennedy, was told yesterday that an extensive Garda file in relation to the death of Slovakian national Ludovit Pastor near a filling station in Fermoy last February is now being considered by the DPP and a decision is awaited.

Inspector Joe O’Connor was granted an adjournment of the inquest pending a decision from the DPP, and the conclusion of any possible criminal proceedings which may be recommended.

Mr Pastor, 40, who had been living with his wife and two daughters in Ireland since 2010, was fatally injured following a row at the truck stop near the Amber filling station on the Dublin Road, Fermoy, Co Cork, on February 22 last.

It is understood Mr Pastor and a friend confronted two truck drivers who had pulled in for a rest around 10.30pm, and a verbal row ensued.

Mr Pastor and his friend left the truck stop area and it is understood they went to the home of the Polish man nearby and returned about half an hour later with a metal bar.

A fight broke out and they were disarmed of the bar before Mr Pastor suffered a single blow from the bar and collapsed. Garage staff raised the alarm and emergency services and gardaí arrived. Mr Pastor was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor at 11.50pm.

Assistant state pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, told Dr Kennedy yesterday that Mr Pastor died from traumatic brain injury with severe internal head injuries due to blunt force trauma to the head, with heart disease a contributory factor.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the truck stop and recovered an iron bar nearby. It has been subjected to a detailed forensic examination and CCTV footage from the area was also harvested and examined.

A number of truck drivers who had been sleeping at the truck stop at the time, and who were disturbed by the incident, were interviewed by gardaí.

Their investigations led to the arrest around 4am of two Polish truck drivers, aged 43 and 29, who were taken to separate Garda stations for questioning about the incident.

Both were subsequently released without charge.

Dr Kennedy offered his condolences to Mr Pastor’s wife, who wept during the brief hearing yesterday.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed and Dr Kennedy said the inquest will proceed to full hearing once any possible criminal proceedings are complete.

He offered his condolences to Mr Pastor’s wife on the death of her husband at such a young age and in such tragic circumstances.