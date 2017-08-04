Fears for undocumented Irish in America over new Trump immigrant proposal

There are concerns that new US immigration laws will make it more difficult for undocumented Irish to secure visas.

TDs and senators who have been campaigning on behalf of the undocumented Irish in America are worried by new restrictions announced by US President Donald Trump.

While Mr Trump has consistently campaigned against illegal immigration and has pledged to build a wall on the border with Mexico, he has now moved to restrict the number of legal immigrants.

The bill would cut legal immigration by half in the next 10 years and introduce a points-based system prioritising those who speak English, who are well educated, and who can financially support themselves and their families.

Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith said a clampdown on legal migrants does not bode well for those already in the US looking to gain legal status.

Mr Smith, who chairs the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee, said: “We understand that there are up to 50,000 undocumented Irish who want to have their status recognised. That situation will be even more difficult if President Trump introduces further restrictions around immigration.”

Mr Smith said he and other politicians are continuously contacted by the families of those living in the US who are unable to travel home for celebrations, weddings, or funerals.

He pointed out that Barack Obama, Mr Trump’s predecessor who had wanted to progress the rights of the undocumented, had failed during his term and campaigners are now fighting an uphill battle.

Labour senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said: “I think we should be worried about this, not just what it means for the Irish but what it means for every nationality in the States.

“We should be particularly concerned about the culture of fear it is causing. People have been left a little bit more uneasy and scared.

“You don’t know whether this has been genuinely thought through or if it’s just a distraction from other issues that he is having. It’s always a question you have to ask with this administration.”

Mr Ó Ríordáin said he had recently travelled to the US and met with a number of undocumented Irish. “There is now a huge element of fear and of retreating into the shadows.”

He aid the legislation would not impact Irish as much as other non-English speaking nationals, but added it was a worrying development overall.

Backing the legislation, which was introduced by two Republican senators, Mr Trump said: “This competitive application process will favour applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy.

“They’re not going to come in and just immediately collect welfare.”

Mr Trump said the new law would help US workers by reducing the number of low-paid, foreign workers and would raise wages.

Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly said: “The atmosphere in the US does not appear conducive to getting rights for the undocumented.”