Famous faces set for IFTA red carpet

A host of famous faces will descend on the capital this weekend ahead of the eagerly anticipated Irish Film and Television Awards.

The annual ceremony is set to take place tonight at Dublin’s Mansion House.

One of the biggest stars lighting up the red carpet will be veteran actor Michael Gambon, who will receive a lifetime achievement award in recognition of 50 successful years in the movie industry.

To date, Gambon has appeared in a myriad of box office hits, most notably the phenomenally successful Harry Potter films, as well as The King’s Speech, Dancing at Lughnasa, Layer Cake, The Omen, and many more.

IFTA-winning actress and comedienne Deirdre O’Kane will take the reigns once again as host. She will be aided on stage by guest presenters including Colm Meaney (Star Trek, Intermission), Ciaran Hinds (Game of Thrones), Alexander Ludwig (Hunger Games), Peter Coonan (Love/Hate), and broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan.

While the throng of hardcore movie fans that tend to gather outside the Mansion House in advance of the ceremony will undoubtedly be seeking selfies with some of the guest presenters, they will also be hoping to see some Hollywood A-Listers.

50 Shades heartthrob Jamie Dornan would be a crowd pleaser, of course, and appearances from Michael Fassbender and Colin Farrell wouldn’t go astray either. All three are up for awards, for work on films The Siege of Jadotville, The Light Between Oceans, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, respectively.

Ruth Negga also picks up two nominations this year, and is no doubt still riding high after her prestigious Oscar and Golden Globe nods.

Well known Cork actor Ciaran Bermingham, who played roles in both The Young Offenders as well as Game of Thrones, said he was delighted to see both in the running for gongs.

“I do hope The Young Offenders wins big tonight. Hopefully it will win everything! Hopefully the boys will win, Alex [Murphy] and Chris [Walley], and Peter [Foott] will get the Rising Star award... It’s fantastic to have gotten so many nominations. It really is.”