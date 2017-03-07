Home»Today's Stories

Family room at Cork maternity hospital opened in memory of Baby Beth

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

A family room has opened in Cork University Maternity Hospital in memory of a little girl who died there in 2013.

Trish and Daniel Clifford, from Glounthaune, with their sons Harry and Ben, at the opening of the family room, at Cork University Maternity Hospital.

Twins Beth Hope and Harry were born to Trish and Daniel Clifford at 34 weeks.

Beth, who weighed just 3lb 9oz, lost her life on November 30, 2013, after just five days.

Just the day before, she had tested positive for Patau syndrome (trisomy 13), a rare genetic order, which carries a high mortality rate.

On the night before Beth died, Daniel had to sleep on a blow-up bed as the hospital did not have a double-bed available for parents who lose babies through miscarriage or soon after birth.

So last year the couple decided to try and raise €8,000 by running the Cork City Marathon to buy a profiling, electrical double-bed for the fourth floor of CUMH. They ended up raising €30,000 and have helped renovate the family room at the hospital.

For Trish, it was a way of thanking the hospital and staff for the “incredible kindness” shown to her family through the loss of her daughter.

“We were on the fourth floor and I woke up and Daniel was on a mattress beside Beth who was in a crib. It was just so dark and lonely, we wanted to help put a bed in the room and make it a bit brighter.

“So an interior designer did the inside and Eoin Turner did a piece of art for outside the door. We felt that this is not just our story. Everyone who experiences something like this goes on their own journey and we want this room to be for everyone,” she said.

Trish also recalled that staff helped her gather memories of Beth.

“The way we were cared for and minded during that time was just amazing. We felt like it was if we were the only people there because of how we were looked after. That’s why did this.

“We got photos of Harry and Beth together. That was so thoughtful of the staff who knew the situation. The day Beth passed away they made footprints and handprints. We did the same for Harry and we have them together now. That just meant so much to us.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS cumh, health, baby beth, health, patau syndrome, trisomy 13

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Samaritans: Inequality is driving people to suicide

Unborn babies miss out on therapy due to lack of scans

Private bus firms want to be able to tender for all routes

HSE defends ‘increase’ in number of managers it employs


Breaking Stories

Birth mother of 'Grace': The constant lies and the suffering of my daughter has ruined my life

Fethard RNLI carry out ’rescue with a difference’ as they save two bulls fallen off a cliff

Flights cancelled as French air traffic controllers continue strike

Vera Twomey: 'No going back' despite illness and injury in 200km walk for daughter's medicinal cannabis

Lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo and the other footballers who caught the acting bug

Making it work for women - Fitting a job around family life

Steep your home in moody blue hues for spring

The Sodshow garden podcast heads to the US

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 12
    • 18
    • 20
    • 41
    • 42
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 