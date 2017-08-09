Failings of care found in deaths of children

Failures to respond swiftly and appropriately to children and families in crisis have been highlighted in a series of Tusla reviews into the deaths of children and young people known to child protection services.

Eight children and young people, the youngest just two weeks old, feature in the latest reviews which examine four suicides, one overdose, one accident and two deaths from natural causes. Those who died are given pseudonyms. They were:

Clare, 15, had no allocated social worker from age 9-11 and became increasingly troubled from age 12 when a relative, who had helped foster her since she was two, died. She had four different placements between then and her death.

The review asked why Clare and her sibling were put in separate foster care homes despite their relatives offering to care for both.

“There is no evidence that the issue was prioritised for serious consideration and it is not clear that the significance of separating them was fully understood.”

Jake, 2 weeks, was born with a congenital defect to a drug-user mother known to child protection services from her previous pregnancies. The review found social workers had few powers in such cases other than encouraging a mother to mind her health and that of her unborn child. It urged the creation of a Drugs Liaison Midwife Service.

Ed, 21, who died by suicide, was placed with foster parents as an infant but his case was not reviewed “from the time he was very young until he was 14 years old”.

The review found: “Ed was left without an adequate service for many years.”