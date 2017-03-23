Extra €250 fine for air rage

A drunk 52-year-old antique restorer engaged “in a bad case of air rage” when disrupting a Ryanair Shannon flight last year.

Judge Patrick Durcan yesterday imposed a fine of €250 on Brian Moore arising from the incident. It followed the judge imposing a fine of €750 from the incident in October.

The fresh sanction came yesterday at Ennis District Court following a probation report.

Moore, of The Paddocks, Westbury, Limerick, pleaded guilty to three air rage-related charges from the Berlin-Shannon flight that had 149 passengers on board on February 26 last year.

He started to verbally abuse cabin crew after a credit card machine did not accept payment from him. Insp Tom Kennedy said Moore continued to engage in “obnoxious” behaviour towards Ryanair staff.

Solicitor John Casey said his client has since taken on board that alcohol does not suit him.

In reply, Judge Durcan said: “Isn’t that the problem? That he did take alcohol on board?”

Insp Kennedy said it was 15 minutes into the flight from Berlin when Moore “started to make his presence felt”.

After purchasing drink and food, he tried to pay with his credit card and “it didn’t work for some reason”.

He told the cabin crew member to “fuck off and give her back the card and it continued in that vein for a while”, the inspector said.

Moore was in seat 22F and was causing difficulty and making his presence felt to the passengers around him. Judge Durcan said: “Isn’t it curious he was sitting in seat 22F bearing in mind his language on the date?”

Insp Kennedy said: “Mr Moore was speaking in English and breaking into German and he spoke in German except when telling the staff where to go.” He was advised to behave but did not stop and “continued to be obnoxious”.

Moore had brought a shampoo bottle on board filled with whiskey and was drinking from that, the prosecution said.

Mr Casey said the accused “has learned his lesson”. He said his client co-operated with the Probation Services and there was a good report before the court.