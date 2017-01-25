Expansion plans for Cork’s Mercy hospital unveiled

A 1,000-space multi-storey carpark, a “Mercy Quarter” plaza, and a hospital two-and-a-half times the size of the existing facility are among proposals contained in a confidential document outlining expansion plans for the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

The document, seen by the Irish Examiner, also envisages a pedestrian bridge connecting the MUH foyer to the Distillery Fields site on the opposite bank of the River Lee.

It also outlines plans for the pedestrianisation of Henry St in front of the hospital with a streetscape dotted with benches, trees, and appropriate lighting design. This would “release street space for pedestrians, ambulances and patient set-down”.

The development would increase bed capacity by 45%, from 332 to 484 — an additional 152 beds by 2031. The size of the hospital would rise from 22,100sq m to 53,842sq m, much of it upward expansion with a proposal for two seven-storey blocks.

Development of the campus would involve incorporating existing dilapidated buildings currently not in use on Sheares St. The Lee View Block and the Mansion House Block would rise to seven storeys, and possibly eight, similar to the adjacent Tyndall Building.

The Lee block would comprise of a regional centre of excellence for gastroenterology, as well as inpatient accommodation, an emergency department, and laboratories.

The proposal concedes the hospital may need to use “pop-up” facilities during construction to ensure continuity of medical and surgical services.

Potential constraints, identified by transport and sustainability consultants Arup, include the challenges of maintaining existing operations during ongoing continuous phased works and the greater expense of developing a brownfield site (decontamination works necessary).

Arup said Cork City Council — with whom informal meetings have taken place — had expressed a need for a hospital within the city bounds. Arup found there was adequate space for development of a modular build on a phased basis. Its review said layouts should provide “ability to allow change” in the future.

Proposals in relation to the Distillery field site — co-owned by University College Cork — include possible relocation of the mental health unit from the Lee View Block; a multi-storey car park; consulting rooms, offices, teaching and research facilities; creche; and gym.

Arup’s opinion, according to the document, was that “MUH was a respectable site for future consideration”. The development would include retaining the use of the Mansion House and the Lee View Block as well as the Nurse Education Centre, St Oliver’s Ward, the X-ray department and ICU; dated buildings would be demolished.

The document says that in time, all administrative activity could move to the Distillery Fields site which had the potential for an “iconic signature building” marking a western entry to the city. There was also potential for new road bridge access from the Mardyke.

Details of the proposed development were outlined in a confidential presentation before Christmas to the working group on the new elective hospital. The presentation was given by MUH CEO Sandra Daly and Neil O’Carroll, a member of MUH’s board of directors.

The document contains no reference to public proposals to merge MUH with South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) although it is understood SIVUH would back the development. The MUH/SIVUH merger was first mooted in 2007 when it was envisaged a new 600-bed hospital would be operating in the city by 2012.

Last year, the South/SouthWest Hospital group, which includes MUH and SIVUH, submitted a shortlist of six sites to the Department of Health for consideration as possible locations for a €300m hospital to facilitate the MUH/SIVUH merger.

When asked about the status of that proposal, a spokesperson for the SSW group said: “Discussions are ongoing between each of the hospitals, UCC, and the HSE regarding the optimal site for a new hospital. No decision has been made regarding this development.”