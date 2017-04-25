Home»Today's Stories

English Market makeover ahead of opening of Capitol project

Tuesday, April 25, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Ireland’s oldest indoor food market has been given a makeover.

Pat O'Connell and John Boling celebrating Cork's English Market's enhanced exterior. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Cork’s English Market, which has been trading since 1788, has received a new coat of paint on its Grand Parade facade, it has unveiled a new logo and branding, and it has restored two flagpoles on the Grand Parade side from which the Irish tricolour and the Cork flags now fly.

The new pale brown colour scheme on the facade, and the new logo, using the Riven font, are part of one of the single biggest visual improvements undertaken at the market in recent years.

It comes ahead of the opening within weeks of the adjoining Capitol development and the anticipated regeneration of the Grand Parade area.

Fishmonger Pat O’Connell, the head of the traders’ committee, said: “We are welcoming the public into the market every day and it’s important that we give the right impression and look the part.

“The produce we have in the market is top notch so it’s important that other elements of the market are just as good.

“We have been gradually improving the market over the years but this is the first big visual change we’ve made and I think it makes a huge difference.

“The whole street looks fantastic with the new Capitol development and we wanted to help enhance the appearance of the street which I really think we have. We’re delighted with it.”

Market manager Orla Lannin said the visual makeover is part of a refurbishment of the English Market which has been ongoing for the last number of years and is also in keeping with exciting new developments on the street.

“It looks fantastic and the whole street has now been elevated. We are so proud to have the tricolour and the Cork flag flying high and hope all our visitors and customers like the new look,” she said.

