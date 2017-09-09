Electric Picnic revellers wanted condoms and ecstasy advice

Demands for free condoms and advice about the drug, ecstasy, were the main concerns of young people at Electric Picnic’s first harm-reduction service for drug-users.

The Ana Liffey Drug Project provided the service, at the invitation of the organisers, Festival Republic, in the Welfare Tent in the Jimi Hendrix campsite last weekend.

Ana Liffey said 70 people — split roughly 70/30 between men and women — came to it seeking advice.

The tent was in a campsite known for its “party atmosphere”, attracting festival-goers aged in their late teens and early 20s.

Ana Liffey said that a “lot of people sought free condoms and advice on STIs (sexually transmitted diseases)”.

In relation to drugs, it said that “people were mostly asking about MDMA and ecstasy information”.

This included “how to handle friends who have consumed too much and what they can do, next time, to reduce the negative effects”.

The project received some reports of “bad pills and weed” and people asking for advice before they took LSD (acid), such as what to expect and “how to take it slow”.

A few questions were asked about the anaesthetic, ketamine.

“Our team found it very useful to engage with the friends of those who had been brought in/visited the welfare tent.

“If the person was too medicated or vulnerable to take on advice and information, the team worked with the medic on duty to ensure the person was physically safe, and focused their time on educating and supporting the friends of the person, so they could look after each other during the weekend.”

Many people asked why drug testing wasn’t available, but such services are not protected by legislation.

Tony Duffin, CEO of Ana Liffey, said Festival Republic recognised that drug use at festivals required non-judgemental, evidenced, informed health response.

“It is safer not to use illicit or unknown drugs,” said Mr Duffin. “But people do take risks and it is better that people make informed decisions, and receive the best support and advice they can possibly get.”

He said “drug use at festivals” was a reality.“We want everyone to enjoy their festival experience and get home safely,” he said. “We hope to see drug-checking at festivals in Ireland in the summer of 2018”.